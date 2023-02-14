e-Paper Get App
Income Tax raids BBC's Delhi and Mumbai offices, netizens react with memes

The raid comes amid the uproar over a documentary about PM Modi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 01:28 PM IST
On Tuesday morning, the Income Tax Department raided BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai. The raid comes amid the uproar over a documentary about Prime Minister Modi.

According to the TV reports, the mobile phones of the employees have been seized, and many of them have been asked to go home.

Amidst the raid on the offices, netizens are sharing funny and cryptic memes on Twitter.

Here are some memes about the IT raids at the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai.

