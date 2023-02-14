Income Tax raids BBC's Delhi and Mumbai offices, netizens react with memes

Twitter

On Tuesday morning, the Income Tax Department raided BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai. The raid comes amid the uproar over a documentary about Prime Minister Modi.

According to the TV reports, the mobile phones of the employees have been seized, and many of them have been asked to go home.

Amidst the raid on the offices, netizens are sharing funny and cryptic memes on Twitter.

Here are some memes about the IT raids at the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai.

After Seeing #BBC's #BesharamRang in #bbcdocumentry

Income Tax Department Raids BBC offices in Delhi & Mumbai



After #ITRaid BBC be like:- pic.twitter.com/FljCGHcB6n — Rakesh Arora (@Rakesh14_Arora) February 14, 2023

Income Tax department is conducting survey at the BBC office in Delhi: Sources pic.twitter.com/DPnq72XjDK — Ganesh Kumar R (@eraganeshkumar) February 14, 2023

Income tax raid on BBC office



Le everyone- pic.twitter.com/v33XIKCklJ — Ashish Anand (@_Ashishanand0) February 14, 2023

Big Breaking: Income Tax Dept reaches BBC office in Delhi to give Valentine's Day Gifts. We have received the Exclusive Pic of the event. pic.twitter.com/eECKfIOcyg — 🤟🤟 Sharma Ji Ka Ladka🇮🇳 (@MrSharma987) February 14, 2023

Big..

Income Tax Officials raiding #BBC offices in Delhi



Le BBC India be like:- pic.twitter.com/0X5JOD5gCR — Jasmeen Kaur (@JasmeenIndian) February 14, 2023

Scenes from BBC office after Income Tax Department Raid. #BBCdocumentary pic.twitter.com/3zbl9viu0s — Adv. Inder Kumar (@InderKumar1895) February 14, 2023

#ITRaid at BBC Office Delhi 😉👇😂

Income Tax pic.twitter.com/ZKFABFEPH3 — Ashutosh Sharma (@AshutosSharma25) February 14, 2023

