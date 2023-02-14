Modi documentary row: IT department searches BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai

Modi documentary: Tax department raids BBC office in Delhi and Mumbai |

The tax department has raided BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday morning.

The raid comes amid the uproar over a documentary about Prime Minister Modi.

According to the TV reports, the mobile phones of the employees have been seized, and many of them have been asked to go home.

Last Friday, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking a blanket ban on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in India, calling the petition “completely misconceived."

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)