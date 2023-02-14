Adani-Hindenburg Row: 'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of', says Amit Shah over allegations; watch video

Adani-Hindenburg Row: 'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of', says Amit Shah over allegations | File

Agartala: Amit Shah, the union home minister, has stated that it will not be appropriate for him to comment given that the Supreme Court has taken cognizance of the matter and that there is nothing "for the BJP to hide or be afraid of" despite the opposition targeting the BJP-led government over the Hindenburg-Adani controversy.

"The Supreme Court has taken cognizance of the matter. As a minister, if the Supreme Court is seized of the matter, it is not right for me to comment. But in this, there is nothing for the BJP to hide and nothing to be afraid of," Shah said in an exclusive interview with ANI.

With the Congress and other Opposition parties accusing the government of favouritism and crony capitalism, the Hindenburg-Adani issue has escalated into a significant political scandal. They brought up the matter during the parliament's budget session and demanded an investigation by a joint parliamentary committee.

On this matter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also come under attack from the Opposition parties.

Government has denied the accusations

They have requested clarification on the LIC and other public sector banks' investments in the Adani group. The government has denied the accusations, and PSUs and regulatory agencies have released comments stating that they adhere to the rules and carry out their responsibilities.

The Centre on Monday informed the Supreme Court that SEBI had agreed to constitute a committee to protect investor interests following Hindenburg's report on Adani Group.

SEBI equipped to deal with the situation

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud that SEBI is completely equipped to deal with the situation that took place due to a recent report by Hindenburg Research.

Mehta also said that the government has no objection to appointing a committee to suggest how to ensure investors are protected in the future. However, he said that remit of the committee is important since it has an effect internationally and that the government will provide names in a sealed cover.

Comment over Rahul Gandhi's speech Lok Sabha

Asked about Rahul Gandhi's recent speech in Lok Sabha, which was almost entirely concerned the Adani group, Shah said it is for the Congress leader or his script writers to decide what speech he wants to give.

"What speech he wants to give is for him or his speech writers to think," he said.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's "crony capitalism" allegation against BJP, Shah said. "There is no question. Nobody has been able to level such allegation against the BJP till date. During their (Congress) era, agencies be it CAG or CBI, they had registered cases taking cognizance of corruption. There were scams of Rs 12 lakh crore." Asked about allegations of Congress and other opposition parties of BJP "capturing institutions", Shah said they should go to the court noting that courts are not under influence of BJP.

"Court 'humare kabze mein nahi hai," he said.

"Why don't they go to the court? Even at the time when Pegasus issue was raised, I had said go with proofs to the court...They only know how to create noise. Those who approached the court, the court took cognizance of Pegasus and also delivered its judgement. The investigation was also done," he added.

Asked about BJP spokespersons indicating that there is such "conspiracy" ahead of elections, he said it is for them to reply.

Conspiracies cannot harm the truth

"Thousands of conspiracies cannot harm the truth. Truth shines bright like the sun. They have been doing it since 2002 against PM Narendra Modi. And every time, he has emerged stronger, truthfully and by gaining more popularity among people every time," he said when asked if there is a conspiracy in the wake of Hindenburg report and BBC documentary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at the Lok Sabha in reply to the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address had lashed out at the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre, saying that it converted "every opportunity into a crisis" during its 10 years at the helm between 2004 and 2014. PM Modi said UPA's term at the helm between 2004 and 2014 was "full of scams".

