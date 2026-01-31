UP Govt Reinforces Disaster Management, Releases ₹710.12 Cr For Relief In 2025-26

The Uttar Pradesh government is fully committed and sensitive towards providing relief to people affected by disasters like floods, earthquakes, droughts, fires, cold waves and human-wildlife conflicts. | X

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is fully committed and sensitive towards providing relief to people affected by disasters like floods, earthquakes, droughts, fires, cold waves and human-wildlife conflicts. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Relief Commissioner's office of the state is making all possible efforts to reduce disaster impact and provide immediate assistance to the victims.

In this sequence, an amount of ₹710.12 crore has been allocated under the disaster relief fund in the financial year 2025-26. With this amount, assistance has been provided to victims of various natural and man-made disasters. Along with this, efforts have been made to make the disaster relief mechanism more effective in the state, due to which Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a strong model state in the field of disaster management at present.

Most of the ₹710.12 crore released in financial year 2025-26 for disaster mitigation, prior preparation, effective relief distribution and rehabilitation of victims has been ₹365.73 crore issued for the rescue of those affected by floods. This has been spent especially on the rehabilitation of those affected by floods in Saryu, Ganga and Ghaghara. For compensation of loss due to cyclonic storm and thunderstorm ₹14.13 crore, for compensation of hailstorm damage ₹0.13 crore, for compensation in fire incidents ₹14.63 crore and for cold wave protection ₹50.72 crore have been issued.

In this sequence, the state government has allocated about ₹246.63 crore for other disasters. ₹0.44 crore for the general head and ₹17.71 crore for other relief works have been issued. This amount has been spent on providing speedy immediate relief, rehabilitation and rescue operations in disaster-affected areas of the state and on making the disaster relief mechanism effective.

The Relief Commissioner's office made extensive arrangements for rescue in the cold season, due to which there has been a special reduction in deaths due to cold waves this year. In this sequence, ₹45.51 crore for blanket distribution to helpless and destitute persons and ₹3.51 crore for lighting bonfires have been issued by the state government. Through this, arrangements for lighting bonfires at 27,027 places have been ensured in all districts of the state. Where, so far, 169,834 bonfires have been lit, this work is still continuing as per need. Meanwhile, 589,689 blankets have been distributed to the poor and helpless by district administrations.

Along with this, 1,242 rain shelters have been established across the state, where more than 64 thousand persons have been provided relief by rain shelters so far. These arrangements have proved to be remarkable efforts in saving the lives of helpless and destitute people during the cold wave. The objective of the provincial government is that every disaster-affected person gets immediate assistance and economic stability is ensured along with life protection. For this, the Disaster Sentinel App and the 1070 toll-free number are also operated by the Relief Commissioner's office. Which ensures immediate assistance and effective coordination to those affected by disaster.