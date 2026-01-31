Producer-Director Of Film ‘Godaan’ Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Trailer Launched

The producer and director of the film 'Godaan', based on Cow protection, its importance in Indian culture and the Panchgavya-based scientific outlook, paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. | X @fnind

Lucknow: The producer and director of the film 'Godaan', based on Cow protection, its importance in Indian culture and the Panchgavya-based scientific outlook, paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. On this occasion, the film’s trailer was also launched officially.

The producer and director Vinod Chaudhary stated, "The most comprehensive, concrete and grassroots-level work on Cow protection in the country has taken place in Uttar Pradesh, driven by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s clear vision and committed leadership. These very factors inspired the team to meet the Chief Minister."

Soon after Yogi Adityanath assumed office as Chief Minister, rapid and stringent action was initiated against cow smugglers in Uttar Pradesh, leading to large-scale arrests. The Chief Minister’s affection for cattle and commitment to cow protection is evident from the fact that over the past nine years, more than 7,500 cow shelters have been established across the state.

In addition, over 12 lakh destitute cattle have been protected. To further strengthen cow service and conservation, cow protection committees have been formed in every district, with District Magistrates and SSPs appointed as nodal officers.

Produced and directed by Vinod Chaudhary, 'Godaan' is set for a simultaneous nationwide release on 6 February. The film is not merely a story but a comprehensive document highlighting cow protection, Indian culture, scientific awareness and social responsibility.

The producer apprised the Chief Minister of the film’s subject, objectives and social message.

During the meeting, producer Vinod Chaudhary stated that the most visible and concrete work in the field of cow protection in the country today is centered in Uttar Pradesh. Expansion of cow shelters, arrangements for destitute cattle, strict action against smuggling and making cow protection a governance priority have all been made possible under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He added by saying, responsibilities which should ordinarily be shared by society and every citizen are being personally exemplified by the Chief Minister. The cow is not merely an animal but the cultural soul of India, forming the foundation of life since the Vedic era.

From the legend of Kamdhenu emerging during the churning of the ocean to the present day, the cow has nurtured Indian civilization.

Vinod Chaudhary noted, the younger generation is gradually forgetting the importance of the Cow. Often, cows are kept only as long as they provide milk and later abandoned, with the responsibility shifted to the government.

However, he emphasized that caring for the cow is not solely the government’s duty but a moral and social responsibility of every citizen.

He stated unequivocally, the cow is our mother. Those who regard the cow merely as an animal, are living with an animalistic mindset. Just as a mother nourishes her children, the cow nourishes the entire human society.

The film 'Godaan' prominently highlights the concept of five transformations through Panchgavya. It explains how Panchgavya brings positive changes in human life.

According to the producer, even gently stroking a cow provides mental peace, helps regulate blood pressure and has a positive impact on various ailments. The film presents this message through a scientific lens.

The film’s producer also expressed his desire about the film to be tax-free. He stated that 'Godaan' does not belong to any single caste, religion, or class, but is meant for every citizen.

In particular, the younger generation should watch this film. Its message should reach schoolchildren, families and every section of society.

Those present during the meeting with the Chief Minister included Vinod Chaudhary (Producer), Shantanu Shukla (Head of Publicity and Promotion), Dr Kapil Tyagi (CMD, Yatharth Hospital, Noida) and Naval Kishor.

Chairman of the Cow Service Commission, Shyam Bihari Gupta, stated, "For the earth, agriculture, nature and human life, the cow is the greatest blessing. Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, unprecedented arrangements have been made in Uttar Pradesh for cow service and protection”.

He added that this film 'Godaan' should be watched by every youth, children and elderly person along with their families.