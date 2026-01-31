UP: 3.57 Lakh Rooftop Solar Systems Installed Under CM Yogi Adityanath Govt

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is continuously setting new records in the direction of clean and green energy. | File Pic

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is continuously setting new records in the direction of clean and green energy. Due to the effective implementation of the central government’s flagship scheme, PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, Uttar Pradesh has joined the leading states of the country.

According to the national portal, more than 58.36 lakh applications have been received across the country so far, while more than 10.94 lakh applications have been registered in Uttar Pradesh alone. This figure reflects the active participation of common citizens in the state and the increasing trust in solar energy.

Due to the proactive policy of the Yogi government and coordinated efforts of UPNEDA and distribution companies, 357,879 rooftop solar systems have been installed in the state so far. With this, the total installed solar capacity of Uttar Pradesh has reached 1,227.05 megawatts. Under the scheme, consumers have so far been provided a central subsidy of ₹2,440.62 crore and a state subsidy of about ₹600 crore.

Under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, rooftop solar systems installed have led to a reduction of 60 to 90 per cent in the electricity bills of consumers. Consumers are saving on average ₹1,500 to ₹3,000 per month. Along with this, they are also getting facilities such as clean and sustainable power at low cost for 25 years and adjustment of surplus power in the grid through net metering.

More than 50 lakh units of green solar power are being produced every day in the state. This has reduced the pressure of peak demand on distribution companies and has made the power supply system more stable and efficient. This initiative is laying a strong foundation for making Uttar Pradesh energy self-reliant.

Through the PM Surya Ghar scheme, there is an annual reduction of about 13 to 15 lakh tonnes of CO₂ emissions in Uttar Pradesh. With the reduction in dependence on coal-based power, there has been a significant decrease in air pollution and greenhouse gases, which is strengthening India’s net-zero 2070 target.

The Yogi government is working towards linking the PM Surya Ghar scheme in the future with a Unified Energy Interface (UEI)-based digital energy framework. Under this, solar generation, smart metering, net metering, carbon data and payment systems will be linked with banking and financial systems. This will promote EV charging, green financing, carbon credit tracking and energy-based financial products. In the context of the EU-India FTA and CBAM (Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism), this initiative will also strengthen the global competitiveness of Uttar Pradesh’s MSMEs and exporters.