 Celebrating A Century Of Compassion: Remembering Shri Vedprakash Goyal’s Life Of Service And Dedication
Celebrating A Century Of Compassion: Remembering Shri Vedprakash Goyal’s Life Of Service And Dedication

On what would have been his 100th birthday, Shri Vedprakash Goyal is remembered for a life dedicated to service, discipline, and humility. From overcoming financial hardships to excelling at Banaras Hindu University, and later contributing to Mumbai’s civic and political life, his legacy continues through family and public initiatives, including the Lok Kalyan Karyalay in Kandivali West.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
In loving memory of papa, Shri Vedprakash Goyal, who would have turned a hundred today, I remember a noble soul whose life was guided by faith and dedicated entirely to the service of others. | X @PiyushGoyal

“Celebrating a Century of Compassion: Papa’s Enduring Legacy

In loving memory of papa, Shri Vedprakash Goyal, who would have turned a hundred today, I remember a noble soul whose life was guided by faith and dedicated entirely to the service of others. Simple and pious in spirit, he moved through life with humility, meeting hardships with quiet courage and unwavering resolve. 

For our family, he was a living monument to principles, dedication, humility, and selfless service, giving without expecting anything in return. He seemed to embody the truth so beautifully expressed by Mahatma Gandhi: “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

Though his mortal presence has merged with eternity, his inspiring memory continues to guide us, strengthen us, and reaffirm the timeless Indian belief that a life lived for others is a life lived close to the Divine.

His quiet determination and love for giving his best have always inspired our family. In one mathematics exam, where the questions were outside the syllabus, students were given the option to accept their marks or retake the test. My father had scored an impressive 99 out of 100, but unwilling to settle for missing even a single mark, he chose to take the exam again. This time he achieved the perfect score. His dedication and pursuit of excellence continue to inspire us to this day.

Born into a family whose greatest wealth was prayer and piety, he grew up amidst financial hardships. His mother worked tirelessly to support his education, doing household chores, sewing clothes for income, and doing everything she could to ensure he had the opportunity to study. Despite these formidable challenges, he excelled academically and went on to study electrical and mechanical engineering at Banaras Hindu University. Decades later, he received the “Distinguished Alumnus Award” from the prestigious university.

After his studies, he moved to Mumbai and secured a job at a steel factory. Though he lacked the means for proper housing, he carried with him a wealth of experience in navigating hardship with calm and perseverance. He spent his nights in the Mumbai Port Trust godown, sleeping on shelves to avoid the rats on the floor, and rose early each morning to get ready and head to work. A man shaped by such trials moved forward with a strength that continues to inspire our family.

article-image

He was a man of remarkable dedication and relentless discipline. Early in his career, he would leave for the factory before his children woke up and go straight from work to Kathak Bhavan, the Mumbai office of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh at the time, where the party was expanding its presence and laying the foundation for its future growth.

In tribute to my father, I inaugurated my North Mumbai constituency office, Lok Kalyan Karyalay (Public Welfare Office), in Kandivali West on January 31, 2025, coinciding with his 99th birthday. This office serves as a central hub for addressing public grievances and overseeing development initiatives across the constituency. There is nothing more satisfying for me than resolving the problems faced by people who visit the Lok Kalyan Karyalay for help.

Even today, his life reminds us that true greatness is not measured by wealth or ease, but by the courage to rise above adversity, the humility to serve others, and the dedication to give one’s best in every moment. He taught us that perseverance, integrity, and selfless love are the pillars of a meaningful life. Though he is no longer with us in body, his spirit continues to illuminate our path, inspiring each of us to live with purpose, to face challenges with courage, and to serve others with a generous heart, keeping his legacy alive in every act of kindness and every effort toward excellence.”

