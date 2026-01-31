Budget 2026: Tech Sector Expects Big Push For Artificial Intelligence & Digital Infrastructure |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present the Union Budget 2026 - 27 on February 1, India’s technology sector is hoping for strong support in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital infrastructure and skill development.

Industry experts expect the budget to focus on making India a global centre for AI, digital exports and Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

They are looking for clearer policies, funding and incentives to boost innovation.

AI a ‘National Core Infrastructure’

There is a strong demand to declare AI as a ‘National Core Infrastructure’.

The industry also wants more investment in Sovereign AI. It includes AI models in Indian languages and a dedicated Sovereign AI system. This would make technology more useful for people in India.

The tech sector is also seeking tax benefits for research in AI, cloud computing and cybersecurity.

It has urged the government to remove the 18% GST on AI training programmes to encourage skill development among more and more people.

Experts also expect easier financing and green energy incentives for data centres, GPU infrastructure and 5G expansion.

Support for using AI in healthcare systems, education and logistics is also hoped for. It is believed this could help fintech and SaaS startups to grow.

Overall, the technology industry is optimistic that Budget 2026 - 27 will offer a clear plan and a strong push for innovation, helping India strengthen its position as a global technology leader.