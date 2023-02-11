Adani Ports, Transmission and Green Energy pledge shares to SBI

File

Adani's stocks are being dropped like hot potatoes after the Hindenburg Research report made damning accusations of fraud against the firm. One of the allegations was that the value shares which are pledged for loans by the Adani conglomerate, is inflated using a network of shell companies by the group's own money largely acquired through debt. Amidst concerns about the exposure of banks to the Adani Group, downplayed as manageable so far, three of its firms have pledged shares to the State Bank of India.

Adani Ports and SEZ, Adani Transmission, and Adani Green Energy, have pledged shares to SBI, which has an exposure of Rs 27,000 crore to the port to power conglomerate. The move to pledge shares to the lender for Adani's flagship firm Adani Enterprises, comes a day after NSE removed Adani Ports and Ambuja Cement from its surveillance framework.

Ever since the Hindenburg report was made public, Adani's shares have nosedived and the group has lost more than $100 billion in market cap. The MSCI has stripped some of its firms of free float status, which means they won't be freely available for trading on the market. Its securities have also been turned down by Citigroup and Credit Suisse as collateral, and its partner in France has put a major green hydrogen project on hold pending an audit.