Adani vs Hindenburg: FM Sitharaman says 'India's regulators are on their toes'

Post-budget RBI Board meeting: 'India's regulators are on their toes' Sitharaman on Adani-Hindenburg row | Image: ANI

Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Central Board of Directors met today for its customary post-Budget meeting, which had Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in attendance, along with the two ministers of state for finance, after the Union Budget 2023-24.

The RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das, was also present at the meeting.

Sitharaman reacted to the Adani controversy when asked about the matter during the address.

Sitharaman on Adani-Hindenburg row

The Union Finance Minister on Supreme Court concern on Adani-Hindenburg row said, "India's regulators are very experienced and they are experts in their domains. They are on their toes as always, not just now."

She explained that India's regulators are very experienced and that she would prefer to leave the matter to them.

She also stated that she was not going to reveal what she has planned to say in Court over the issue.

