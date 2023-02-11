Post-budget RBI Board meeting: FM Nirmala Sitharaman addresses RBI Central Board | Image: ANI

Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Central Board of Directors met today for its customary post-Budget meeting, which had Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in attendance, along with the two ministers of state for finance, after the Union Budget 2023-24.

The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das was also present at the meeting. He said that the inflation target is evenly balanced.

Nirmala Sitharaman on Adani-Hindenburg row

Union Finance minister Sitharaman on SC concern on Adani-Hindenburg row said, "India's regulators are very experienced and they are experts in their domains. They are on their toes as always, not just now."

Sitharaman on crypto

"Crypto involves a lot of technology, it's 99% technology. We are talking to all countries if all the countries can achieve a standard operating procedure which will be effective while following a regulatory framework. It's under discussion with G20 nations", she added.



