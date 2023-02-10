UP Global Investors Summit 2023: Mukesh Ambani says, 'India is on a very strong growth path'

Mukesh Ambani: Till date Relaince has invested Rs 50,000 crores in the state. We have created 80,000 direct and indirect jobs, and we will further invest an additional Rs 75,000 crores in the state across businesses to create 1 lakh jobs in the state.

Mukesh Ambani: Set up 10 GW setup in the state, which is the largest in the state.

Mukesh Ambani: Jio to cover every town and city by the end of this year, and we also plan to pilot Jio School and Jio AI doctor to bring education and healthcare to every corner of the state.

Mukesh Ambani: Uttar Pradesh is turning out to be Uttam Pradesh with the developing infrastructure.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, says, "A bold new India is taking shape under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Dr. Kumar Mangalam Birla: We are further comiting 25,000 cr investment in the states.

Dr. Kumar Mangalam Birla: From the new metro projects to the upcoming airports, the state is upgrading its infrastructure in a transformative way.

Dr. Kumar Mangalam Birla: With multiple factories in the state, we currently have 30,000 people in the state with a total investment of 40,000 crore.

Dr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, says India is emerging as a truly global champion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Global Investor Summit in Lucknow

Nand Gopal Gupta: Under the guidance of PM Modi and CM Yogi Uttar Pradesh has becoems 'Uttam' Pradesh

Nand Gopal Gupta, Minister of Industrial Development, Uttar Pradesh, welcomes everyone to the GIS 2023

PM Modi along with UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Defence Minister Rajanth Singh arrive at the UP Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow

Leaders to be present at the summit: 1. Fiance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman 2. Minsiter of Home Affairs, Amit Shah 3. Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh 4. Transport Minister, Nitin Gadkari 5. Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to inaugurate the Global Investor Summit of Uttar Pradesh

Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani arrives at UP Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow

UP is an important state for us. The help we receive from the govt here is outstanding. I advise investors to come to UP as the investment environment here is suitable and govt proactive: Sanjay Mehta, CEO & MD, Hindustan Unilever, at UP Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow UP is an important state for us. The help we receive from the govt here is outstanding. I advise investors to come to UP as the investment environment here is suitable and govt proactive: Sanjay Mehta, CEO & MD, Hindustan Unilever, at UP Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/c1RvBgnSaX — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 10, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Global Investor Summit of Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow today at 10 am

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath met South Korea's Ambassador to India, Chang Jae-bok in Lucknow yesterday. Chang Jae-bok is in Lucknow to attend the Global Investor Summit-2023 (GIS-23)

Industrial development department, 304 overseas companies might sign MoU for setting up their projects in UP during the GIS. These include 53 companies for USA, 16 from UAE, 13 each from France and South Africa, 15 of Germany, Belgium 10, 15 from Australia and 14 of Israel.