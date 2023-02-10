UAE's Lulu Group to open malls in four more cities in UP including Ayodhya & Varanasi | representative pic/ Wikipedia

Lucknow: The UAE based Lulu group has announced to open shopping malls in four more cities of Uttar Pradesh. The group had opened biggest shopping mall of North India in Lucknow last year. During the Global Investor Summit (GIS), the chairman of Lulu group, Yusuf Ali announced to open malls in Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur in coming days. The Lulu groups has decided to invest Rs 5,000 crore on the shopping mall project in UP in the next few years.

Soon after the inauguration of GIS, Lulu Chairman, Yusuf Ali said that while the work is going on in Varanasi for the shopping mall, the projects in other cities would begin soon. He said that the group has also intended to start a food processing unit in Noida on which Rs 500 crore would be spend. It may be mentioned that Lulu group has invested Rs 2000 crore on the mega shopping mall project in Lucknow.

Lulu group chairman Yusuf Ali has arrived Lucknow on Friday with a group of industrialists from UAE to attend the GIS. He said that groups in working on the idea of opening hyper markets in many of the cities of UP. According to him the Yogi Government of UP has been extended all co-operation in the shopping mall projects. `After getting excellent response to the Lulu mall in Lucknow we decided to expand in other big cities of UP’, said he.

