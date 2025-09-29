IPO GMP Today: Jinkushal Industries Vs Trualt Bioenergy, Which IPO Shows Higher GMP As Both Issues Close Today

Last Day to Invest in Jinkushal Industries and Trualt Bioenergy IPOs. |

Mumbai: Two IPOs that launched in the primary market last week — Jinkushal Industries and Trualt Bioenergy — have received strong investor demand. Today is the last day to invest in both IPOs, as the issues will close in a few hours.

Investors are closely watching the Grey Market Premium (GMP) of both IPOs, which indicates possible listing gains. Let’s look at the latest GMP, subscription status, and other important updates for both.

Jinkushal Industries IPO Subscription Status

Today is the third day of bidding for the Jinkushal Industries IPO, which opened on September 25, 2025. The issue has received strong interest from retail investors, with over 5 times subscription already achieved.

As of 10:15 AM on Monday, the IPO was subscribed 6.46 times, pointing to high demand in the market. The grey market also signals a strong listing.

Jinkushal Industries IPO GMP

In the grey market, Jinkushal Industries shares were trading at a premium of Rs 17 per equity share. Based on the upper price band of Rs 121, the shares may list at around Rs 138, suggesting a 14 percent premium on listing.

Trualt Bioenergy IPO Subscription Status

Today is also the final day to invest in the Trualt Bioenergy IPO, which opened for subscription on September 25, 2025 and closes today, September 29.

The IPO has a price band of Rs 472–Rs 496 per share, and the company plans to raise Rs 839.28 crore through this public offering.

As of 10:35 AM, the issue was subscribed 2.25 times.

Trualt Bioenergy IPO GMP

In the unlisted grey market, shares of Trualt Bioenergy were available at a premium of Rs 109 per share. Based on the upper band price of Rs 496, the expected listing price is around Rs 605, which is approximately a 22 percent premium.

This suggests stronger listing gains compared to Jinkushal Industries.

Both IPOs have gained investor attention, but Trualt Bioenergy shows a higher GMP, indicating better listing potential. However, final allotment and listing will confirm the actual returns.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please consult a certified financial advisor before making any investment decisions related to IPOs or the stock market.