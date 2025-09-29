 Homegrown Premier Energies Secures Multiple Solar Contracts Worth ₹177 Crore In Republic Of Benin, West Africa
Implementation will be carried out by Premier Energies in collaboration with the General Directorate of Energy Planning and Rural Electrification, under the Ministry of Energy, Water and Mines, Republic of Benin.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 02:28 PM IST
New Delhi: Homegrown Premier Energies on Monday announced securing multiple solar contract worth USD 19.95 million (around Rs 177 crore) Republic of Benin, West Africa.These projects are part of a national initiative by the Government of Benin to expand access to reliable, sustainable clean energy, Premier Energies said in a statement.

Hyderabad-based Premier Energies is one of India's largest vertically integrated solar cell and module manufacturers.The company is looking to expand its solar cell and module manufacturing capacity to 8.4 GW and 11.1 GW by June 2026.It is also entering into allied areas like ingots and wafers, battery storage and solar inverters to become one of the largest fully leading integrated renewable energy equipment manufacturers globally. 

