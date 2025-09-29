 Shanghai's NRIs Leverage E-Jagriti Platform To Swiftly Resolve Property & Service Complaints In India
Shanghai's NRIs Leverage E-Jagriti Platform To Swiftly Resolve Property & Service Complaints In India

The digital initiative has enabled consumers living abroad to fight cases in India without requiring physical presence or legal representation, Consumer Affairs Ministry Secretary Nidhi Khare said at a Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) event here.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 03:32 PM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: A non-resident Indian based in Shanghai is among 56 NRIs currently using the government's e-Jagriti platform to resolve consumer complaints related to properties and services in India, demonstrating how technology is making consumer justice accessible across continents.

The digital initiative has enabled consumers living abroad to fight cases in India without requiring physical presence or legal representation, Consumer Affairs Ministry Secretary Nidhi Khare said at a Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) event here.

"One lady from Shanghai rang us up, and she said she had bought an apartment for her parents, and there were some problems, and wanted to fight this case. She told us, 'I don't need any advocate, but I will follow this case sitting in Shanghai,' and we are facilitating it through e-Jagriti," Khare said.

The platform is conducting hearings through video conferences, allowing complainants to participate remotely while ensuring the consumer protection framework's mandate of resolving disputes within three to five months. "Technology has improved the access, affordability, and the speed with which complaints can be redressed. You will not believe that we are serving about 56 NRIs sitting in different parts of the world and fighting their cases in India," the secretary added.

The e-Jagriti system goes beyond simple complaint resolution. When consumers seek not just redressal but also compensation and want the erring party to be punished, these cases are referred to a litigation wing for appropriate legal action."We are trying through e-Jagriti to take hearings of cases on video conferences. With the use of technology, we are strengthening resolution of complaints at a pre-litigation stage because it takes a lot of time," Khare explained.

E-Jagriti is a comprehensive digital initiative under the Department of Consumer Affairs that networks Consumer Dispute Redressal Commissions at district, state, and national levels.The platform enables consumers to file complaints online, track case status, and access information about their rights and the grievance redressal process.

The system integrates multiple existing portals and offers features including case filing, online fee payment, case monitoring, and AI-powered search of past cases to facilitate fast and transparent resolution of consumer disputes.The ministry is increasingly deploying new-age technology to strengthen governance and provide better services to consumers.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

