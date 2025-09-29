 Dhariwal Buildtech Files Draft Papers For ₹950 Crore IPO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDhariwal Buildtech Files Draft Papers For ₹950 Crore IPO

Dhariwal Buildtech Files Draft Papers For ₹950 Crore IPO

The Haryana-based company's maiden offering is completely a fresh issue of equity shares with no Offer For Sale (OFS) component, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Saturday.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Dhariwal Buildtech files draft papers for Rs 950 cr IPO | File Image

New Delhi: Infrastructure construction company Dhariwal Buildtech Ltd has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to mobilise Rs 950 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The Haryana-based company's maiden offering is completely a fresh issue of equity shares with no Offer For Sale (OFS) component, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Saturday.

Proceeds worth Rs 203 crore will be utilised for purchase of construction equipment; Rs 174.2 crore and Rs 300 crore will go towards debt payment of the company and its subsidiaries respectively and rest for general corporate purposes.

The company may consider a pre-IPO placement of Rs 190 crore. If such initiative is undertaken, the fresh issue size will be reduced accordingly.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: IAS Officer Sonia Sethi Takes Charge As New General Manager Of BEST Undertaking
Mumbai News: IAS Officer Sonia Sethi Takes Charge As New General Manager Of BEST Undertaking
India Engaged In Trade Talks With US, EU, New Zealand, Oman, Peru, Chile: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal
India Engaged In Trade Talks With US, EU, New Zealand, Oman, Peru, Chile: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal
PM Modi's Post Taking Dig At Pakistan After Team India Wins Asia Cup 2025 Goes Viral; Gets More Than 2,60,00,000 Views
PM Modi's Post Taking Dig At Pakistan After Team India Wins Asia Cup 2025 Goes Viral; Gets More Than 2,60,00,000 Views
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India Fans Imitate Arshdeep Singh's Savage Gesture; Video Goes Viral
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India Fans Imitate Arshdeep Singh's Savage Gesture; Video Goes Viral

Dhariwal Buildtech is the leading infrastructure construction company specialising in the construction of roads, highways, state highways, PMGSY roads, bridges, railway over bridges as well as tunnels, railways, irrigation, rural infrastructure and other civil works.

As of March 31, 2025, the company completed over 29 projects across 8 states with a consolidated contract value of around Rs 2,117.6 crore.

Read Also
RBI's Monetary Policy Committee Meeting To Be Held From September 29, 5.50% Key Rate Expectations
article-image

Additionally, it has 27 ongoing projects spread across India. The company had an order book of Rs 4,767 crore with projects spread across 10 states as of March 2025.

On the financial front, revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,153 crore and profit after tax at Rs 160.59 crore in Fiscal 2025.

To manage the public offering, SBI Capital Markets and HDFC Bank have been appointed as book-running lead managers.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Engaged In Trade Talks With US, EU, New Zealand, Oman, Peru, Chile: Union Commerce Minister...

India Engaged In Trade Talks With US, EU, New Zealand, Oman, Peru, Chile: Union Commerce Minister...

Kusumgar Files Draft Papers With SEBI For ₹650-Crore IPO

Kusumgar Files Draft Papers With SEBI For ₹650-Crore IPO

Big Changes From October 1, GST Refund Rules, NPS Investment Limits & UPI Pull Feature To Undergo...

Big Changes From October 1, GST Refund Rules, NPS Investment Limits & UPI Pull Feature To Undergo...

FTA Talks Going On With Several Countries, Including US: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

FTA Talks Going On With Several Countries, Including US: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Sahara Group Seeks Court Nod To Sell Properties, Adani Likely Buyer For Multiple Assets Including...

Sahara Group Seeks Court Nod To Sell Properties, Adani Likely Buyer For Multiple Assets Including...