 UP RERA Project Registrations Jump 19% To Record 308, Investment Touches ₹68,328 Crore
Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority recorded a 19% rise in project registrations to a record 308 in 2025, with investments surging to ₹68,328 crore. Approved units grew 22.5% to nearly 85,000, led by Noida and Lucknow. Non-NCR districts accounted for a larger share, signalling more balanced regional growth and rising developer confidence.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 09:48 AM IST
Lucknow: Registration under the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority rose 19 per cent to record 308 real estate projects with Rs 68,328 crore investment in 2025, compared to 259 projects in the preceding year. According to data released by UP RERA on Wednesday, project registrations rose by 19 per cent to 308 in 2025 from 259 in 2024. Capital investment increased to Rs 68,328 crore in 2025 from Rs 44,526 crore a year earlier, an absolute rise of Rs 23,802 crore.

The number of approved units also climbed significantly, increasing by 22.5 per cent to 84,976 in 2025 from 69,365 in 2024. Over the two-year period of 2024 and 2025, the authority approved a total of 1.54 lakh residential and commercial units. Of the units approved in 2025, as many as 62,672 were residential, including flats, plots and villas, while 22,304 were commercial units like shops and studios, UP RERA said.

The authority noted that while the National Capital Region (NCR) continued to play a key role, non-NCR districts accounted for a larger share of new registrations, indicating more balanced regional growth. Of the 308 projects approved in 2025, 122 were in NCR districts and 186 in non-NCR areas. In comparison, non-NCR districts had accounted for 170 of the 259 projects registered in 2024.

Among non-NCR regions, Lucknow emerged as a major hub with 67 projects, followed by Mathura (23), Bareilly (15) and Agra (14). Project registrations also expanded to 27 districts in 2025, up from 23 districts in 2024, with new activity seen in districts such as Bulandshahr, Rampur, Chandauli, Unnao, Gonda, Mau and Mirzapur, involving an estimated investment of Rs 1,027 crore.

Region-wise, western Uttar Pradesh led in 2025 with 175 projects involving an investment of Rs 55,620.43 crore and proposing over 60,000 units. The central region saw 104 projects with an investment of Rs 11,270.42 crore, while the eastern region accounted for 29 projects involving Rs 1,436.86 crore. Noida topped the district-wise chart with 69 projects and 37,199 approved units, followed by Lucknow with 67 projects and 13,668 units, and Ghaziabad with 29 projects and 10,747 units.

In terms of investment, Noida led with Rs 37,161 crore, followed by Ghaziabad at Rs 12,750 crore and Lucknow at Rs 9,398 crore. UP RERA also reported rising real estate activity in religious and pilgrimage cities such as Ayodhya, Mathura, Varanasi and Prayagraj, attributing the trend to tourism-led growth, improved connectivity and urban redevelopment initiatives. UP RERA Chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy said the 2025 performance reflected the authority's focus on transparency, accountability and consumer protection.

"The rise in project registrations, approved units and investment is a clear indication of growing trust in the regulatory framework. Our emphasis will remain on balanced regional development, timely completion of projects and safeguarding the interests of homebuyers," he said. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

