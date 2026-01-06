Mumbai Real Estate News: Ideal Cures Pharma Promoters Buy 2 Luxury Homes For ₹190.1 Crore In Worli

Ideal Cures promoters acquire two ultra-luxury apartments at Raheja Artesia, Worli, for Rs 190.1 crore | Representative Image

Mumbai, Jan 06: Promoters of pharmaceutical company Ideal Cures have acquired two ultra-luxury residential units at Raheja Artesia in Worli for a combined consideration of Rs 190.1 crore, according to data accessed from real estate analytics firm Zapkey.

Deals registered in December 2025

The transaction was registered on December 24, 2025. Buyers Suresh Pareek and Veena S. Pareek purchased the properties from Chandru L. Raheja and Jyoti C. Raheja. The total carpet area across both apartments is 12,114 sq ft, translating to an average rate of about Rs 1.56 lakh per sq ft.

Apartments located on 43rd floor

Both apartments are located on the 43rd floor of Raheja Artesia, a premium residential tower in Worli. One of the units, numbered 4302, was purchased for Rs 104.9 crore.

The apartment has a RERA carpet area of 6,772 sq ft, along with a 629 sq ft balcony and a 367 sq ft open terrace. The deal includes five car parking spaces.

Second unit acquired for Rs 85.2 crore

The second unit, apartment number 4303, was acquired for Rs 85.2 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 5,342 sq ft, in addition to a 504 sq ft balcony and a 367 sq ft open terrace, and also comes with five car parking spaces.

Demand for luxury homes remains strong

The back-to-back purchases underline sustained demand for high-end residences in South Mumbai, particularly in Worli, which continues to attract ultra-high-net-worth individuals seeking large-format homes with sea views and premium amenities.

Record year for premium housing deals

In fact, in 2025, India’s ultra-wealthy made record investments in premium homes, with the country’s top-end residential transactions reaching unprecedented levels.

The Free Press Journal reported that data analysed by Zapkey showed over 50 high-value home purchases together amounted to deals worth Rs 7,186 crore in 2025.

Worli emerges as top luxury micro-market

Mumbai emerged as the clear leader, accounting for 35 of these transactions with a cumulative value of about Rs 5,100 crore. High-rise luxury apartments remained the preferred choice among Mumbai’s affluent buyers, with Worli standing out as the most sought-after micro-market.

The area accounted for 21 of the top luxury deals during the year, further cementing its status as the city’s most coveted address for billionaires and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

