RBI's Monetary Policy Committee Meeting To Be Held From September 29, 5.50% Key Rate Expectations

IANS
IANSUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 11:12 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: The three-day Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, starting Monday, is widely expected to hold its key policy rate at 5.50 per cent. However, a surprise cut cannot be ruled out amid US trade tariffs and low inflation, according to analysts. The RBI has cut rates by 100 basis points since the start of the year.

The MPC meeting is scheduled from September 29 to October 1, where the central bank is expected to review interest rates. Currently, the repo rate stands at 5.5 per cent. The RBI had left the policy rate unchanged in the previous review, but since February 2025, it has lowered the repo rate by nearly one percentage point.

However, with inflation poised to decline to a historical low since 2004 with GST rationalisation amid India-US trade talks back on track, a rate cut in September is the best possible option for RBI which also projects it as forward-looking central bank, an SBI report has said. The RBI maintained the policy rate at 5.50 per cent during its August meeting, following significant easing in the prior session.

According to Dr Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor, State Bank of India (SBI), “we believe that the bottom of CPI inflation may not yet reached, and it may further decline by 65-75 bps due to the huge GST rationalisation”. “Inflation will continue to remain benign even in FY27 and without a GST cut, it is tracking below 2 per cent in September and October. CPI FY27 numbers are now tracking 4 per cent or less and with the GST rationalisation, October CPI could be closer to 1.1 per cent — lowest since 2004,” Ghosh noted.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

