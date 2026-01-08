 Leather Exporters Flag Impact Of High US Tariffs To Parliamentary Panel
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLeather Exporters Flag Impact Of High US Tariffs To Parliamentary Panel

Leather Exporters Flag Impact Of High US Tariffs To Parliamentary Panel

Representatives of India’s leather sector met the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce and raised concerns over steep US tariffs hurting exports. Officials said the 50% duties have eroded competitiveness in a key market, threatening jobs and livelihoods. The delegation urged policy and diplomatic intervention, exporter support measures to mitigate prolonged trade disruptions.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 09:58 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Leather sector players on Wednesday met the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce in Chennai and flagged issues arising from high US tariffs, industry officials said. The delegation comprised PR Aqeel Ahmed, Former Chairman, Council for Leather Exports (CLE); Abdul Wahab, Regional Chairman, CLE; and R Selvam, Executive Director of the council.

The officials said that the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the US is hurting the exports. Higher US tariffs have adversely impacted the competitiveness of Indian leather exports in the US market, which is one of India's key export destinations for them.

Read Also
From Leather Bags To Lifelines: The Epic Story Of How Indore Learned To Quench Its Thirst
article-image

The industry representatives emphasized that the Indian leather sector supports a large workforce, including women and marginalized sections, and that prolonged trade disruptions could have serious socio-economic consequences.

The need for addressing tariff and non-tariff barriers through appropriate bilateral engagements was underscored, one of the officials said. The delegation also requested the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce to consider taking up the issues related to US tariffs at appropriate policy and diplomatic levels, extending necessary support measures to exporters, and facilitating diversification of export markets to reduce vulnerability arising from trade uncertainties. 

FPJ Shorts
'India Emerging As Global Consumer Tech Hub': Nothing Co-Founder Akis Evangelidis
'India Emerging As Global Consumer Tech Hub': Nothing Co-Founder Akis Evangelidis
BMC Elections 2026: Underground Metro To Sea Bridges, How Mumbai Changed Over The Years After Previous Civic Body Polls
BMC Elections 2026: Underground Metro To Sea Bridges, How Mumbai Changed Over The Years After Previous Civic Body Polls
'It's Just Too Much...': Jason Holder Slams 'India-Pakistan Beef' After Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Controversy; VIDEO
'It's Just Too Much...': Jason Holder Slams 'India-Pakistan Beef' After Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Controversy; VIDEO
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 8: Mahadev Left Heartbroken As He Loses To Bhanu When No Guests Arrive At His 25th Anniversary Party
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 8: Mahadev Left Heartbroken As He Loses To Bhanu When No Guests Arrive At His 25th Anniversary Party

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Amagi Media Labs’ ₹1,788 Crore IPO To Open On January 13, Price Band Set At ₹361

Amagi Media Labs’ ₹1,788 Crore IPO To Open On January 13, Price Band Set At ₹361

SEBI Finds Confidential Data Leak By BofA In 2024 Block Trade: Report

SEBI Finds Confidential Data Leak By BofA In 2024 Block Trade: Report

Pakistan’s GDP Growth Seen At 3%, Below IMF Estimate: Report

Pakistan’s GDP Growth Seen At 3%, Below IMF Estimate: Report

Jaishankar Predicts Upswing In India–Europe Ties In 2026, Sees Key Role For Luxembourg

Jaishankar Predicts Upswing In India–Europe Ties In 2026, Sees Key Role For Luxembourg

Jubilant FoodWorks Q3 FY26 Revenue Rises 13.4% To ₹2,439 Crore, Store Count At 3,594

Jubilant FoodWorks Q3 FY26 Revenue Rises 13.4% To ₹2,439 Crore, Store Count At 3,594