BBC Modi Documentary: Supreme Court dismisses Hindu Sena president's plea seeking ban on film

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the plea seeking a complete ban on the British Broadcasting Company's documentary on the 2002 Godhra riots. The bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh passed the order while hearing plea filed by Hindu Sena President Vishnu Gupta and a farmer named Beerendra Kumar Singh.

Justice Khanna while dismissing the writ petition filed by Hindu Sena President's writ petition said that it is entirely misconceived and said it has no merit.

Gupta in his plea accused BBC of being biased against India and the Union government and that the documentary on PM Narendra Modi is a result of deep conspiracy against global rise of the country and Modi.

"The documentary film by BBC relating to Gujarat violence 2002 implicating Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only reflective of anti-Narendra Modi cold propaganda broadcast to tarnish his image alone but this is anti-Hinduism propaganda by the BBC to destroy the social fabric of India," the plea had alleged.

Earlier this month, the top court had sought responses from the Union government and others on the separate petitions which challenged the block documentary.

The Union government had on January 21 blocked the documentary and posts related to the same. The ban had created much furore across the country as students in coveted institutions screenings of the documentary.

