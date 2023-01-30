BBC documentary row: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju slams petition challenging ban on film in Supreme Court

Union Minister of Law Kiren Rijiju | Photo: Twitter Image

The Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju slamming petition filed in Supreme Court challenging ban on BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots said that the "precious time" of the court is being wasted.

He in a tweet, on Monday, wrote, "This is how they waste the precious time of Hon'ble Supreme Court where thousands of common citizens are waiting and seeking dates for Justice."

Journalist N Ram, Advocate Prashant Bhushan and TMC MP Mahua Moitra moved Supreme Court earlier today challenging the ban on the documentary. The court will be hearing the case on February 6.

Advocate ML Sharma also challenged the ban on the BBC documentary. A PIL filed by Sharma claimed prohibition of screening of the film is illegal. It also sought inquiry into the contents of the documentary and investigation against "persons responsible for the riots".

"It will be listed on Monday," CJI DY Chandrachud said

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala took note of the submissions of lawyer ML Sharma and senior advocate CU Singh seeking urgent listing of their separate PILs on the issue. "It will be listed on Monday," the CJI said.

About BBC Modi documentary

The British Broadcasting Company (BBC) has caused a huge row in India by launching the two-part series in the country. They had aired the first episode last week before the Centre stepped in and banned it across Twitter and YouTube.

Protests across India

The documentary titled 'India: The Modi Question' is based on the 2002 Gujarat riots when PM Modi was the state's Chief Minister. The Indian government has termed the series a “propaganda piece”.

Screening of the documentary has been stopped at several cities across the country, including the national capital Delhi where it was being shown at popular universities like the JNU and Jamia Milia Islamia.

Massive protests took place at both the colleges after administration stopped the screenings by taking various measures like cutting off electricity in the campus.

