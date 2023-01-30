WATCH: Indian diaspora groups in UK stage 'Chalo BBC' protest against controversial documentary; visuals surface |

London: Hundreds representing different Indian diaspora organisations gathered outside the BBC headquarters in central London on Sunday to protest against what they branded as "fake news" behind the broadcaster's controversial series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Exclusive from London !!💥🔥



Watch Out !! 👇👇👇



Hindus of UK protest against BBC in front of BBC HQ,London



Against sinister plot & hit job to target PM Modi via controversial #BBCDocumentary



💥👌💪👍 @RadharamnDas@VlKASPR0NAM0 @ssingapuri#BBCDocumentaryRow pic.twitter.com/aqxrqo0zc1 — Saffron Swamy (@SaffronSwamy) January 29, 2023

#UnitedKingdom, NRI's gather in front of BBC office in London to condemn and protest against the fake documentary on Narendra Modi which is utter defamatory biased Propoganda@BBCNews documentary is more abt 'Royal Hurt' caused to British by 🇮🇳 overtaking UK economy.#ShameOnBBC pic.twitter.com/BWphaUV5Sc — P!YU$H S (@SpeaksKshatriya) January 29, 2023

" Shame On @BBC "



A protest outside BBC House today by Indians in the UK against the propaganda filled recently aired documentary on PM Modi.



Stop spreading hate against India......enough is enough BBC!#DefundtheBBC pic.twitter.com/Bgh1om2ozk — 🦋Anjna🦋🇮🇳 (@SaffronQueen_) January 29, 2023

300 plus people from the Indian diaspora came out to protest in London at the @BBC headquarters against their divisive & one sided documentary. Similar protests across UK in Manchester, Glasgow, New Castle and Birmingham.#DefundTheBBC #BBCDocumentary pic.twitter.com/6y46CgsBvQ — Manu Khajuria 🇮🇳 (@KhajuriaManu) January 29, 2023

Chalo BBC protests staged across BBC studios in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Newcastle

The "Chalo BBC" protests were coordinated across BBC studios in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Newcastle and brought together groups such as Indian Diaspora UK (IDUK), Friends of India Society International (FISI) UK, Insight UK and Hindu Forum of Britain (HFB), among others.

The protesters waved placards reading "Boycott BBC", "British Bias Corporation" and "Stop the Hinduphobic Narrative", and chanted slogans such as "Shame on BBC" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

"The documentary on Prime Minister Modi was very biased given that he was completely cleared by the Indian judiciary, and yet the BBC decides to become judge and jury," said Jayu Shah from FISI UK, among the protesters in London.

"The BBC needs to be investigated internationally and the directors of the board of the BBC should be investigated for failing in their duty as a public broadcaster," he said.

Another protester said she had come with her wheelchair-bound mother because they felt strongly against the "false and anti-India propaganda" they felt was being spread by the British broadcaster.

Ministry of External Affairs trashed the film as a "propaganda piece" that lacked objectivity and reflected a "colonial mindset"

The two-part BBC documentary, which claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Modi was the CM of that state, has been trashed by the Ministry of External Affairs as a "propaganda piece" that lacked objectivity and reflected a "colonial mindset".

The BBC has defended the programme as "rigorously researched according to the highest editorial standards". However, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has defended Prime Minister Modi over the BBC documentary, asserting that he "didn't agree with the characterisation" of his Indian counterpart.

