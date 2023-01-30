BBC documentary row: Supreme Court agrees to hear plea challenging ban on film; hearing scheduled for next week | File pic

Delhi: Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the petitions filed challenging the ban on BBC’s documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots against PM Narendra Modi. The hearing is scheduled next week, according to reports.

PIL filed by Adv ML Sharma claimed prohibition of screening of film is illegal

A PIL was filed earlier today by Adv ML Sharma along with petitions by Journalist N. Ram, Adv Prashant Bhushan and others. Adv ML Sharma moved to Supreme Court challenging the ban on the BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots. PIL filed by Sharma claimed prohibition of screening of the film is illegal. It also sought inquiry into the contents of the documentary and investigation against "persons responsible for the riots".

"It will be listed on Monday," CJI D Y Chandrachud said

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala took note of the submissions of lawyer M L Sharma and senior advocate C U Singh seeking urgent listing of their separate PILs on the issue. "It will be listed on Monday," the CJI said.

About BBC Modi documentary

The British Broadcasting Company (BBC) has caused a huge row in India by launching the two-part series in the country. They had aired the first episode last week before the Centre stepped in and banned it across Twitter and YouTube.

Protests across India

The documentary titled 'India: The Modi Question' is based on the 2002 Gujarat riots when PM Modi was the state's Chief Minister. The Indian government has termed the series a “propaganda piece”.

Screening of the documentary has been stopped at several cities across the country, including the national capital Delhi where it was being shown at popular universities like the JNU and Jamia Milia Islamia.

Massive protests took place at both the colleges after administration stopped the screenings by taking various measures like cutting off electricity in the campus.

