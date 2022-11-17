Dr CV Ananda Bose appointed as the Governor of West Bengal | Wiki

Dr CV Ananda Bose has been appointed as the Governor of West Bengal. His appointment comes months after formal West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar won India's Vice Presidential Election in August.

In July, Manipur Governor La Ganesan took oath as the new Governor of Bengal at Raj Bhawan. It was Ganesan's additional charge.