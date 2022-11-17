e-Paper Get App
Dr CV Ananda Bose appointed as the Governor of West Bengal

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 08:33 PM IST
Dr CV Ananda Bose appointed as the Governor of West Bengal | Wiki
Dr CV Ananda Bose has been appointed as the Governor of West Bengal. His appointment comes months after formal West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar won India's Vice Presidential Election in August. 

In July, Manipur Governor La Ganesan took oath as the new Governor of Bengal at Raj Bhawan. It was Ganesan's additional charge.

