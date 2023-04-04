West Bengal: Guv CV Ananda Bose visits riot site; watch video

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited Rishra in Hooghly district, where stone-pelting occurred yesterday. At the venue, he spoke with police officials at the spot.
Man posing with a gun in viral video arrested
Earlier, a man identified as Sumit Shaw, 19, seen carrying a weapon at Rama Navami rally in Howrah, was arrested in Bihar's Munger on Tuesday by the Howrah Police.
Munger police official have reacted on Howrah police's action in their jurisdiction. "I can only say that WB police came and arrested one person. Now after court permission, they will transit the arrested person," said Munger SP on Shaw's arrest.
