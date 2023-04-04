 West Bengal violence: 19-year-old arrested in Bihar; section 144 imposed in Hooghly after fresh clashes
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal violence: 19-year-old arrested in Bihar; section 144 imposed in Hooghly after fresh clashes

West Bengal violence: 19-year-old arrested in Bihar; section 144 imposed in Hooghly after fresh clashes

Route marches were conducted in the affected areas in Rishra and adjoining Serampore, a senior official of the Chandannagore Police Commissionerate said.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal violence: 19-year-old arrested in Bihar; section 144 imposed in Hooghly after fresh clashes |

West Bengal: A man identified as Sumit Shaw, 19, seen carrying a weapon at Rama Navami rally in Howrah was arrested from Bihar's Munger on Tuesday by the Howrah Police.

Munger police official have reacted on Howrah police's action in their jurisdiction. "I can only say that WB police came and arrested one person. Now after court permission, they will transit the arrested person," said Munger SP on Shaw's arrest.

Section 144 imposed in Hooghly

Uneasy calm prevailed in Rishra in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Tuesday morning after fresh clashes were reported in the town. Most shops remained closed and few people were seen on the streets as prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC remained clamped.

Route marches were conducted in the affected areas in Rishra and adjoining Serampore, a senior official of the Chandannagore Police Commissionerate said. Internet services remained suspended as police urged people to maintain calm and not fall for rumours.

Train services resumed after halt

Train services along the Howrah-Bardhaman line resumed on Tuesday morning after being affected by incidents of fresh clashes near railway gate number 4 in Rishra on Monday night, he said.

Governor C V Ananda Bose expressed concern over the incidents of fresh violence in Rishra and is likely to cut short his Darjeeling trip, where he had gone for a G20 meeting, and return to Kolkata during the day.

He has spoken to the chief secretary and home secretary and took note of the current situation in Hooghly district, sources in the Raj Bhavan said.

Police said they dismantled a stage set up for a scheduled sit-in demonstration of state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar in Serampore, citing the prevailing law and order situation.

Clashed reported on Sunday evening

Clashes were first reported in Rishra on Sunday evening during a Ram Navami procession in which BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh and party's Pursurah MLA Biman Ghosh were present. The MLA was injured and hospitalised.

Incidents of clashes during Ram Navami processions in West Bengal were first reported in Howrah city on March 30.

Read Also
Watch: Violence erupts in Bengal again, stone-pelting and arson reported at BJP's Ram Navami...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: BJP releases yet another episode of 'Congress Files'; accuses party of corruption, extortion

WATCH: BJP releases yet another episode of 'Congress Files'; accuses party of corruption, extortion

Chhattisgarh: Sony Home Theatre received as marriage gift explodes in Kabirdham, 2 brothers killed,...

Chhattisgarh: Sony Home Theatre received as marriage gift explodes in Kabirdham, 2 brothers killed,...

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah: Selection of CM is a democratic process

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah: Selection of CM is a democratic process

West Bengal violence: 19-year-old arrested in Bihar; section 144 imposed in Hooghly after fresh...

West Bengal violence: 19-year-old arrested in Bihar; section 144 imposed in Hooghly after fresh...

MEA reacts after China renames 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh says, 'India rejects this outright'

MEA reacts after China renames 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh says, 'India rejects this outright'