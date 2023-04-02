Watch: Violence erupts in Bengal again, stone-pelting and arson reported at BJP's Ram Navami Shobhayatra in Hooghly

ANI

Arson and violence have reportedly erupted again in West Bengal on Sunday. According to news agency ANI, arson & violence erupted in Hooghly during Ram Navami Shobhayatra at Rishra.

The news agency also shared video of ruckus and stone-pelting during the Shobha yatra organised by the BJP in Hooghly.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BJP National Vice President Dilip Ghosh alleged that during the Shobha yatra, women and children were targeted with stone-pelting.

Hitting out at the TMC government in state led by Mamata Banerjee, Ghosh said, "The state goverment is taking no action even after Howrah violence. Stones are being pelted and vehicles are being vandalised."

This comes after violence erupted in Howrah on Friday during the Ram Navmi procession.