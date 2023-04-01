West Bengal: Normalcy returning in Howrah after Ram Navami clashes

West Bengal: Normalcy returning in Howrah after Ram Navami clash | PTI Photo

Kolkata: Normalcy was seen returning in Howrah’s Shibpur area with police monitoring the area with drones. The West Bengal CID, who has taken the charge to probe the clashes between the two communities during Ram Navami rally on Thursday and also on Friday, was seen talking with local people and took pictures of the damaged vehicles and shops.

According to Commissioner of Police of Howrah Praveen Tripathi two cases have been initiated in regards to the clashes. “There is nothing to be afraid of and people are gradually getting out on roads. The police force is deployed at various places and monitoring is going on,” said Tripathi. Till the time of reporting, internet services were also suspended at various areas in Howrah.

Fact-finding team may visit Howrah to assess the situation

The police were seen dispersing the crowds on the road as section 144 is still levied in the area. According to sources, the fact finding team of the central government is also likely to visit Howrah to take stock of the situation.

On the other hand, Raj Bhawan had opened a separate cell to monitor the violence in Howrah. Governor CV Ananda Bose said that no culprits will be spared. “The situation is under control and I can assure people that no one involved in the clashes will be spared. The people of the state should be satisfied,” said Bose.

War of words between TMC and BJP

It may be noted that clashes between two communities were seen on Thursday evening during Ram Navami rally at Shibpur area in Howrah which started a new war of words between ruling Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party.

