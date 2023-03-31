West Bengal: Day after Ram Navami violence, fresh clashes in Howrah; reports

West Bengal: Day after Ram Navami violence, stone pelting, arson in Howrah; reports | PTI

A day after violence broke out in the district during the Ram Navami procession on Thursday, there were reports of stone pelting, and arson in Bengal's Howrah on Friday, according to reports from NDTV.

Earlier on Thursday, several vehicles were set on fire after two groups clashed in West Bengal's Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Another incident of stone-pelting occurred today in Howrah a day after arson on 'Rama Navami'. Security personnel on the spot. pic.twitter.com/9fGl80Q36e — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023

Vehicles set on fire in West Bengal on Thursday

During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

The reason behind the violence is yet to be ascertained. On Wednesday, Banerjee began a two-day dharna in Kolkata to protest against the central government's alleged discriminatory attitude towards her state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reacted over the violence that broke out during a Ram Navami procession, and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of hiring goons from outside the State to orchestrate communal riots.

"They (BJP) have been hiring goons from outside the state to orchestrate communal riots. Nobody has stopped their processions but they do not have the right to march with swords and bulldozers. How did they get the audacity to do this in Howrah?," CM Banerjee said in Kolkata on Thursday.

(With ANI inputs)

(more details awaited)