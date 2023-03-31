West Bengal: Ram Navami violence in Howrah turns into blame game between TMC and BJP

A war of words between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP ensued after incidents of large-scale violence were reported on Thursday and Friday in West Bengal's Howrah in the wake of Ram Navami celebrations.

As per latest news reports, at least 45 people were arrested in connection with the violence which included torching of vehicles, destruction of public and private property.

Section 144 imposed in several pockets

Dozens of people, including many police personnel, have been injured since Thursday. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC remained clamped on large parts of the violence-torn Howrah.

A statement from the Raj Bhavan confirmed that the Governor held a confidential discussion with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday. He has also sought a compliance report from the state over the incidents of violence.

“Those who resort to violence under the illusion that they can hoodwink the people will soon realise they are in a fool’s paradise… Bengal stands united against the perpetrators of this heinous crime against humanity... police should be objective, strong and fair, and should not let down their masters and the peace-loving people. Raj Bhavan will keep its eyes and ears open to ensure protection to the life, property and dignity of the common man,” the Raj Bhavan statement read.

“The State Government was directed to ensure that fool-proof arrangements are made to maintain law and order effectively and action taken against miscreants firmly. The Chief Minister assured that strict and decisive action will be taken to prevent recurrence of such criminal intimidation,” the statement added.

War of words between TMC and BJP

Meanwhile, cornering Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said her resignation is the only solution to end the violence.

In a statement to news Agency ANI, Adhikari said, "Police (Home) Minister (Mamata Banerjee) is useless. Her resignation is the only solution. I sent a mail to the Union Home Minister and Governor yesterday. Today I approached the High Court. Governor is going to visit the spot. The Court should step forward. All this should stop. Sec 144 (CrPC) has been imposed here."

TMC hits back

In a rebuttal, TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee slammed the BJP and said that it wants to “nurture” its politics in the state.

“You must look at the chronology of events which took place over the last few days to figure out what really happened. Suvendu Adhikari goes to Delhi and meets Amit Shah. He returns to Kolkata and announces from a Shyambazar to keep an eye on the TV for over the next couple of days. And then the violence starts. It’s easy to figure out how this was planned,” Banerjee told reporters on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah dialed Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar to assess the law and order situation in Howrah. The governor is believed to have provided Shah with details about the violence and the current prevailing situation.

Police conduct flag march in several areas

Earlier on Friday, police conducted flag marches as situation remained tense in Howrah.

Today's violent incidents comes even after heavy police deployment, including riot control force in the area.

Vehicles set on fire in West Bengal on Thursday

During the procession on Thursday, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

The reason behind the violence is yet to be ascertained.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had reacted over the violence alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of hiring goons from outside the State to orchestrate communal riots.