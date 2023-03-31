Ram Navami violence in WB: Howrah continues to be on edge after fresh clashes, police conducts flag march

Police conduct flag march on Friday as situation continues to remain tense in West Bengal's Howrah. Fresh reports of stone pelting and arson emerged from Howrah a day after it saw communal clashes during a Ram Navami procession on Thursday March 30.

Today's violent incidents comes even after heavy police deployment, including riot control force in the area.

Vehicles set on fire in West Bengal on Thursday

During the procession on Thursday, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

The reason behind the violence is yet to be ascertained.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reacted over the violence that broke out during a Ram Navami procession, and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of hiring goons from outside the State to orchestrate communal riots.

"They (BJP) have been hiring goons from outside the state to orchestrate communal riots. Nobody has stopped their processions but they do not have the right to march with swords and bulldozers. How did they get the audacity to do this in Howrah?," CM Banerjee said in Kolkata on Thursday.