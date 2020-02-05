'Script pehle se hi taiyar thi': Manoj Tiwari claims Shaheen Bagh shooter had AAP link way before Delhi police; Twitter reacts

A man identified as Kapil Gujjar opened fire in the Shaheen Bagh area in the national capital on February 1, following which he was taken into custody.
In their initial investigation, Delhi Police revealed on Tuesday that Gujjar and his father had links with the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). "In our initial investigation we found some photos from Kapil's phone that establish & he has already disclosed that he & his father joined AAP a year ago. We have taken his 2 days remand," Rajesh Deo, the DCP Crime Branch told ANI.
Now, a video is going viral on the Internet wherein BJP Delhi President Manoj Tiwari is claiming that the Shaheen Baug shooter had connection with AAP. Surprisingly, Tiwari made his claims hours before Delhi Police told about their findings to the media.
Speaking to a news channel, Tiwari said that the Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar is the son of AAP district president.
Watch Video:
Twitter users were surprised to know how Manoj Tiwari knew about Kapil Gujjar's links with AAP even before Delhi Police. "This video was uploaded 6 hours ago, much before the official police statement. Tru again BJP , you got exposed," a user said.
Another user wrote, "So, @DelhiPolice informed about the findings to to @ManojTiwariMP and his party atleast 12 hours in advance but they didn't have time to go to @ECISVEEP."
Here is how Twitter reacted:
Kapil Gujjar's father however has denied having any connection with AAP. "AAP has nothing to do with anyone from my family. They came to us during Lok Sabha elections. They made us wear AAP caps. I was in BSP in 2012. Later, I quit politics," Gaje Singh, Kapil's father told ANI.
"AAP came to our village during Lok Sabha elections. They gave us AAP caps as respect. We have nothing to do with AAP and neither are we a member of it. We are being defamed," Kapil's brother added.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday questioned if the presence of someone in a photo was a proof of that person being involved in the crime. Accusing the BJP of being involved in the investigation he wondered
"How the photo, if it was part of the investigation, reached the media and the BJP leaders? For the past three days, BJP was saying that AAP is involved (in the shooting). They have been saying that he belongs to AAP. Does that mean the BJP leaders were involved in the investigation," the AAP leader asked.
Delhi goes to polls on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)