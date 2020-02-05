'Script pehle se hi taiyar thi': Manoj Tiwari claims Shaheen Bagh shooter had AAP link way before Delhi police; Twitter reacts

A man identified as Kapil Gujjar opened fire in the Shaheen Bagh area in the national capital on February 1, following which he was taken into custody.

In their initial investigation, Delhi Police revealed on Tuesday that Gujjar and his father had links with the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). "In our initial investigation we found some photos from Kapil's phone that establish & he has already disclosed that he & his father joined AAP a year ago. We have taken his 2 days remand," Rajesh Deo, the DCP Crime Branch told ANI.

Now, a video is going viral on the Internet wherein BJP Delhi President Manoj Tiwari is claiming that the Shaheen Baug shooter had connection with AAP. Surprisingly, Tiwari made his claims hours before Delhi Police told about their findings to the media.

Speaking to a news channel, Tiwari said that the Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar is the son of AAP district president.

Watch Video: