President Murmu begins her maiden address in Parliament

President Droupadi Murmu began with her joint address in the Parliament on Tuesday. This is her maiden address in the Parliament House since she was elected as President.

President Murmu while addressing the joint session said, "Today, India's self-confidence is at its highest and the world is looking at her from a different perspective. India is providing solutions to the world. There is a stable, fearless and decisive government in the country that is working towards realising the big dreams."

President Murmu spoke on India's bright future

"By 2047, we have to build a nation that will be connected to the pride of the past and which will have all the golden chapters of modernity. We have to build an India that will be 'aatmanirbhar' and capable to fulfill its humanitarian duties," said President Murmu.

"There should be an India that will not have poverty, whose middle class will also be prosperous, an India whose youth and women will stand at the front to show a path to society & the country, an India whose youth stays two steps ahead of time," she added.

More details are awaited.

