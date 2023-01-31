Union Budget 2023: Prime Minister Modi addresses media, says 'World's eyes on India's budget amid global uncertainty' |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media on Tuesday outside Parliament at 10.30 am in the morning.

PM Modi spoke about President's maiden address in the Parliament. Modi said that her first address will be welcomed wholeheartedly by all the dignitaries in the Parliament. Speaking on the much awaited budget session, Modi said that the world has got its eyes on India's budget amid global uncertainty.

"Budget Session begins today & at the beginning itself, credible voices from the world of economy, have brought in a positive message, a ray of hope & a beginning of enthusiasm. Today is important, President will address the joint session of the Parliament for the first time," said PM Modi.

Budget session to commence with President Murmu's joint address

The budget session of Parliament will commence on Tuesday with address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of two Houses of Parliament. Economic Survey will also be tabled in Parliament on Tuesday ahead of Union Budget on Wednesday.

First address of President Droupadi Murmu

It will be first address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. She was elected President last year.

There will be a separate sitting of the Rajya Sabha for the transaction of government business, half an hour after the conclusion of the President's Address on January 31.

However, the sitting will be held for a short duration as per procedures for the transaction of government business.



The session will take place in 2 parts

The session will take place in two parts with the first part concluding on February 13. The second part will be held from March 13 and will conclude on April 6.

The government held an all-party meeting on Monday in which the opposition parties raised issues of their concern.

The first part of the session would also see discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President Address. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The government will also push its legislative agenda in the budget session.

