Union Budget 2023: Top 12 quotes from President Droupadi Murmu's speech in Parliament

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday made her first address to the joint sitting of the Parliament's Budget session. She said that by 2047, India have to build a nation that is self-reliant and capable of fulfilling all its humanitarian duties.

"By 2047, we have to build a nation that will be connected to the pride of the past and which will have all the golden chapters of modernity. We have to build an India that will be 'aatmanirbhar' and capable to fulfill its humanitarian duties," she said.

Here are the top 12 quotes by President Murmu in her speech:



- When India will celebrate 100 years of independence, it should be "an India that will not have poverty, whose middle class will also be prosperous, an India whose youth and women will stand at the front to show a path to society & the country, an India whose youth stays two steps ahead of time."

- When India will enter the year 2047, the country will see this day with a different perspective and this makes this moment very special.

- Today, India's self-confidence is at its highest and the world is looking at her from a different perspective. India is providing solutions to the world.

- Today, there is a stable, fearless and decisive government in the country that is working towards realising the big dreams: President Murmu.

- From abrogating Article 370 in J&K to abolishing Triple Talaq, my government has taken major decisions.

- Today, the world understands the tough stand taken against terrorism by India. This is the reason why today India's being heard seriously by the world on the issue of terrorism

- From surgical strike to strict action against terrorism, giving befitting response on LoC and LAC, to abrogating Article 370 in J&K and abolishing Triple Talaq, this government's identity has been that of a decisive one.

- About 11 crore families have been connected with piped water supply in three years under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Poor families are getting the maximum benefit from this.

- My government has worked for every section of society without any discrimination. As a result of the efforts of my government in the last few years, many basic facilities have either reached 100 percent population or are very close to that target.

- The benefit of a stable and decisive govt is being reaped by us against the biggest crisis in 100 years and in tackling the situation that arose after it.

- My government has also ensured that there is no restriction for women in any work, in any field of work. We have also increased the maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks.

- Wherever there is political instability anywhere in the world, those countries are surrounded by a massive crisis. But due to the decisions my govt took in the national interest, India is in a better position as compared to other countries.

