Style Revamped: Audi's Bold Q3 & Q3 Sportback

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | May 10, 2024
Audi has introduced the Bold Editions of the Q3 and Q3 Sportback in India, priced at Rs 54.65 lakh and Rs 55.71 lakh (Ex showroom).
Bold Editions sport blacked-out exterior elements: grille, air intake surrounds, window surrounds, front bumper, wing mirrors, roof rails, and logos.
Both models retain their original mechanical specifications, focusing primarily on aesthetic enhancements.
Engine paired with 7-speed DSG gearbox, driving all four wheels.
Both models powered by 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, delivering 187bhp and 320Nm of torque.
Optional dual-tone finishes available for 18-inch alloy wheels.
