Swiftly Ahead: One Of Maruti's Most Popular Car Returns With Its Fourth Gen Wonder

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | May 10, 2024
Maruti Suzuki launches the fourth-gen Swift in India, starting at Rs. 6.49 lakh, featuring a new petrol engine.
Updates include refreshed design with LED lights, new colors, and dual-tone options
Interior upgrades includes a new dashboard with Piano Black accents, a nine-inch touchscreen system, cruise control, wireless charging, Suzuki Connect, and rear AC vents.
The model lineup offers five variants: LXi, VXi, VXi(O), ZXi, and ZXi+.
Powering the 2024 Swift is a new 1.2-liter three-cylinder Z Series petrol engine generating 80bhp and 112Nm of torque.
Transmission choices comprise a six-speed manual and an AMT unit.
Safety features include six airbags, ESP, brake assist, seatbelt reminders for all occupants, and a reverse parking camera.
