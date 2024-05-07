Good Old Toyota Innova Is Back; New Crysta GX Plus Launched

By: Juviraj Anchil | May 07, 2024
One of Toyota's most succesful cars, the Innova Crysta has launched the new GX Plus.
This brand new varinat comes with seven and eight-seater options.
It also comes in five colours, namely, Super White, Attitude Black Mica, Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic, Silver Metallic, Platinum White and Pearl.
The interior is spacious and comes with the staple infotainment arrangement.
The five-speed manual transmission gives a peak performance of 148bhp.
The GX Plus will take on the likes of Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector.
The Toyota Innova Crysta GX Plus is priced at Rs 21.39 lakh.
Thanks For Reading!