Budget 2023 LIVE UPDATES: President Droupadi Murmu begins her address to joint session of Parliament
Live Updates

Budget 2023 LIVE UPDATES: President Droupadi Murmu begins her address to joint session of Parliament

The Parliament's Budget session starts from today with the presentation of Economic Survey by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. FM Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023 on February 1, 2023 at 11 am.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
President Droupadi Murmu |
31 January 2023 11:15 AM IST

We will have to make an India which is self reliant, says President Murmu in her address to Parliament

31 January 2023 11:15 AM IST

President Muurmu: That should be an India that will not have poverty, whose middle class will also be prosperous, an India whose youth and women will stand at the front to show a path to society & the country, an India whose youth stays two steps ahead of time.

31 January 2023 11:15 AM IST

President Murmu, in her first address to the Joint Parliament Session, says "Today, India's self-confidence is at its highest and the world is looking at her from a different perspective. India is a one-stop solution for the world.

31 January 2023 11:15 AM IST

President Murmu says, "By 2047, we have to build a nation that will be connected to the pride of the past and which will have all the golden chapters of modernity."

31 January 2023 11:15 AM IST

President Murmu in the Parliament says, need to make India Aatmanirbhar

31 January 2023 11:15 AM IST

President Murmu begins her address to joint session at the Parliament

31 January 2023 11:15 AM IST

President Droupadi Murmu arrives at the parliament

31 January 2023 11:15 AM IST

BJP national president and MP JP Nadda arrives at the Parliament for Budget Session

31 January 2023 11:15 AM IST

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and MP Sonia Gandhi arrives at the Parliament for the Budget Session

31 January 2023 11:15 AM IST

President Droupadi Murmu's cavalcade on its way to the Parliament

31 January 2023 11:15 AM IST

Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Council meeting to be held at 2:30 pm today

31 January 2023 11:15 AM IST

Prime Minister Modi says, "Amid the unstable global economic situation, India's budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of the common citizens."

31 January 2023 11:15 AM IST

In today's global circumstances, not only India but the entire world is looking at India's budget, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

31 January 2023 11:15 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi says with the budget session beginning today, credible voices from the world of economics have brought in a positive message, a ray of hope, and a beginning of enthusiasm.

31 January 2023 11:15 AM IST

Modi addresses press before Economic Survey presentation

31 January 2023 10:32 AM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Economic Survey 2022-23 today in the Parliament, after President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

