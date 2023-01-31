Budget 2023 LIVE UPDATES: President Droupadi Murmu begins her address to joint session of Parliament

31 January 2023 11:15 AM IST
We will have to make an India which is self reliant, says President Murmu in her address to Parliament
President Muurmu: That should be an India that will not have poverty, whose middle class will also be prosperous, an India whose youth and women will stand at the front to show a path to society & the country, an India whose youth stays two steps ahead of time.
President Murmu, in her first address to the Joint Parliament Session, says "Today, India's self-confidence is at its highest and the world is looking at her from a different perspective. India is a one-stop solution for the world.
President Murmu says, "By 2047, we have to build a nation that will be connected to the pride of the past and which will have all the golden chapters of modernity."
President Murmu in the Parliament says, need to make India Aatmanirbhar
President Murmu begins her address to joint session at the Parliament
President Droupadi Murmu arrives at the parliament
BJP national president and MP JP Nadda arrives at the Parliament for Budget Session
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and MP Sonia Gandhi arrives at the Parliament for the Budget Session
President Droupadi Murmu's cavalcade on its way to the Parliament
Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Council meeting to be held at 2:30 pm today
Prime Minister Modi says, "Amid the unstable global economic situation, India's budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of the common citizens."
In today's global circumstances, not only India but the entire world is looking at India's budget, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi says with the budget session beginning today, credible voices from the world of economics have brought in a positive message, a ray of hope, and a beginning of enthusiasm.
Modi addresses press before Economic Survey presentation
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Economic Survey 2022-23 today in the Parliament, after President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
