'Prayed For Arvind Kejriwal To Return As CM,' Says Delhi Chief Minister Atishi After Offering Prayers At Hanuman Temple In Connaught Place

New Delhi: After assuming charge as the Delhi Chief Minister, Atishi offered prayers at the ancient Hanuman temple in Connaught place on Tuesday. The newly elected Chief Minister emphasized on her wish for the AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to take over the chief ministerial position once again, post the elections in the national capital.

Delhi CM Atishi Expresses Gratitude Towards The Almighty For Saving AAP

Atishi expressed gratitude towards the almighty for "saving" the AAP for the past "two years", in which key leaders of the Aam Aadmi party including Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP MLA Satyendar jain were put behind the bars for facing charges in the Liquor policy scam.

Tweet Of Delhi CM Atishi

In a post on X, Atishi wrote, "Took blessings of Hanumanji at the ancient Hanuman temple located at Connaught Place. In the last 2 years, many conspiracies were hatched against the Aam Aadmi Party, the Delhi government, the people of Delhi and our leader, Arvind Kejriwal. But Hanumanji protected us from every crisis. This is my prayer to Sankat Mochan that his blessings always remain on all of us, we keep working for the people of Delhi and after the upcoming elections, once again Arvind Kejriwal ji becomes the Chief Minister of Delhi".

During her visit, Atishi emphasized the challenges faced by AAP, mentioning ongoing attacks against the party and its leadership.

"Offered prayers at Pracheen Hanuman Mandir and Hanuman ji has been our 'Sankat Mochan'. For the last 2 years, AAP and Arvind Kejriwal were attacked in every way possible. Efforts were made to break up, suppress us and silence us, but Hanuman ji has always protected AAP, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi and its people. I have asked just one thing from the almighty today, to continue to shower is blessings upon us and may Arvind Kejriwal become the Chief Minister of Delhi again," Atishi said while speaking to ANI.

AAP Leader Atishi Assumes Charge As The Chief Minister Of Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi assumed charge as Delhi Chief Minister on Monday. Atishi took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on September 22 after she was named successor to the post by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal earlier this week.

In an emotional gesture towards Kejriwal, Atishi placed an empty chair beside her CM chair, saying, "This chair belongs to Arvind Kejriwal. Today I took charge as the CM of Delhi. Today I have the same pain in my heart as Bharat ji had. Just like Bharat ji worked by keeping Lord Shri Ram's sandals, I will take charge as CM for the next four months."

She exuded confidence in Kejriwal returning as Delhi CM in the assembly elections expected to be held in February next year.

"I am confident that in the elections to be held in February, the people of Delhi will make Arvind Kejriwal win and make him the CM again. Till then, this chair of Arvind Kejriwal will remain here," Atishi said as she addressed the citizens in a video message.

Resignation Tendered To Delhi LG VK Saxena

On September 17, Kejriwal tendered his resignation to Delhi LG VK Saxena, and Atishi staked claimed to form the new government days after the AAP chief was released on bail from Tihar jail in the excise policy case.

Kejriwal said that he would return to the post only if he gets renewed mandate and a "certificate of honesty" from the people of Delhi in the assembly polls likely to be held in February 2025.