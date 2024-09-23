Atishi Takes Charge As Delhi CM, Leaves Chair Empty For 'Lord Ram' Arvind Kejriwal; BJP Calls It 'Kursi Stunt'

Atishi Takes Charge As Delhi CM, Leaves Chair Empty For Arvind Kejriwal; BJP Calls It 'Kursi Stunt' |

New Delhi: Atishi officially assumed office as the eighth Chief Minister of Delhi on Monday, succeeding Arvind Kejriwal, who recently resigned. She was seen sitting on a chair keeping another one empty beside her in a heartfelt, yet symbolic gesture for the ex-CM & her party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

In her inaugural remarks, she drew a symbolic parallel to the Hindu epic Ramayana, stating, "My situation is like that of Bharat, when Lord Shri Rama went into exile, and Bharat had to govern in his absence." Atishi, 43, pledged to lead the government for the next four months until the upcoming elections, echoing Bharat's role in ruling with Lord Ram's khadaun (sandals) on the throne.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Atishi says, "I have taken charge as the Delhi Chief Minister. Today my pain is the same as that was of Bharat when Lord Ram went to exile for 14 years and Bharat had to take charge. Like Bharat kept the sandals of Lord Ram for 14 years and assumed charge,… https://t.co/VZvbwQY0hX pic.twitter.com/ZpNrFEOcaV — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2024

BJP Mocks Gesture As Publicity Stunt

The BJP in no time came forward and slammed the new CM of Delhi over her symbolic gesture, terming it as a publicity stunt. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla posted a video on X mocking Atishi over the move. He termed her gesture towards Kejriwal as 'kursi stunt'. "Delhi gets its new Manmohan Singh," read the caption of the video post.

Delhi gets its new Manmohan Singh ! pic.twitter.com/3JM4LrrXEA — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) September 23, 2024

Atishi, after taking charge as CM lauded Kejriwal's tenure as the CM and spoke on him being falsely implicated and kept in jail. She also mentioned that the empty chair in her office will stay until Kejriwal returns as the Chief Minister. "Arvind Kejriwal has set an example of dignity and morality. For the last two years, the BJP has left no stone unturned to malign the image of Arvind Kejriwal. False cases were put on him, he was arrested and put in jail for six months...Arvind Kejriwal has said that he will not sit on the CM's chair until the public of Delhi shows trust in his honesty. So, he tendered his resignation," said Atishi.

"The chair of the Delhi Chief Minister belongs to Arvind Kejriwal. I am hopeful that the public of Delhi will elect him again as the Delhi Chief Minister. Till that, the chair will remain in this office and wait for Arvind Kejriwal," she added.

Atishi Sworn In As Delhi CM

Atishi was sworn in alongside her cabinet on September 21, marking a major transition in Delhi’s leadership. The Delhi Assembly is set to convene on September 26 and 27. Retaining her previous responsibilities, Atishi continues to oversee 13 portfolios, including education, revenue, finance, power, and public works.

#WATCH | AAP leader Atishi takes oath as Chief Minister of Delhi pic.twitter.com/R1iomGAaS9 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2024

An official confirmed to ANI yesterday that she is expected to officially take charge on Monday, with other ministers likely to do the same. Saurabh Bharadwaj, who manages eight portfolios, more than any other minister has already assumed his duties as of Saturday.

Atishi's New Cabinet

Newly appointed Mukesh Ahlawat has taken charge of several departments, including labor, SC and ST affairs, employment, and land and building. Gopal Rai will oversee development, general administration, and environmental affairs, maintaining the portfolios he held under Kejriwal. Kailash Gahlot has retained his roles in transport, home, administrative reforms, and women and child development.