Atishi Takes Oath As Delhi CM In Presence Of Arvind Kejriwal, Parents At Raj Niwas; Watch Video

Delhi, September 21: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Saturday (September 21) took oath as the chief minister of Delhi. Atishi's parents were also present during her oath-taking ceremony. Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal was also present in the Raj Niwas during the oath-taking.
Atishi has become the third woman to occupy the CM's post in Delhi. She is also the youngest among the three to become Chief Minister.
Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai and Kailash Gahlot also took oath as ministers and retained their posts in the new government.
Besides, Imran Hussain also took oath as a minister. The new face in the cabinet is Sultanpur Majra legislator Mukesh Ahlawat.
