President Droupadi Murmu Appoints Atishi As Delhi CM, Accepts Arvind Kejriwal's Resignation; Oath Ceremony On Sept 21

President of India clears Atishi's name as new Delhi CM | X (@AtishiAAP)

Delhi, September 20: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday (September 20) appointed Atishi as the Chief Minister (CM) of NCT Delhi, effective from the date she will be sworn in. The President also accepted Arvind Kejriwal's resignation.

The President also cleared the appointment of five ministers. The oath ceremony at Raj Niwas will be held on Saturday, September 21, reported news agency ANI quoting official sources.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had announced on Tuesday (September 17) that Atishi would be the Chief Minister of Delhi after Arvind Kejriwal stepped down as CM.

Both AAP and Atishi maintained that she was taking over as CM only till assembly elections and insisted that Kejriwal will return as Delhi Chief Minister again. Kejriwal had said that he would go among the people of Delhi and "seek mandate". BJP hit back at Kejriwal saying that him resigning as CM was "admission" by AAP's National Convener that CBI's case against him in Delhi's liquor excise policy (now scrapped) case was "serious".