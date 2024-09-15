'Never Spoke About Resignation When You Were In Jail': BJP Tears Into Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal; VIDEO

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced he will resign from his post after two days | X | ANI

Delhi, September 15: The BJP on Sunday (September 15) teared into Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's resignation announcement and questioned the timing of his announcement. "What are you trying to settle in the next 48 hours, what is the secret of the 48 hours?" asked BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi in a press conference held by the party. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that he will resign as Delhi CM in two days.

BJP asked Kejriwal why didn't he resign when he was in jail and said that Arvind Kejriwal saying that he will resign is "admission of the fact that he is in the wrong and that allegations against him are serious."

Trivedi also took potshots at the Delhi CM for demanding early polls in Delhi. "What is the reason behind the compulsion to resign. You are still the Delhi CM. You have majority in the assembly. Call a cabinet meeting and dissolve the assembly. Who's stopping you? He (Kejriwal) is making a strange demand. Kejriwal's utterances and behaviour have come under scrutiny," said Trivedi.

BJP Hits Out At CM Kejriwal And AAP

The BJP hit out at Arvind Kejriwal over a number of issues, one among them being that the Delhi CM broke his own government's rule on firecrackers. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's release from Tihar jail on Friday (September 13) came after 6 months of incarceration in connection to the CBI case filed against him in Delhi's excise policy case. As Kejriwal walked out of jail, AAP workers burst crackers to express their jubiliation.

However, the BJP hit out at Delhi CM for violating his own government's rule on firecrackers. The Delhi government had announced a ban on the production, sale and use of firecrackers in the national capital as a measure to control pollution ahead of the winter season.

The bursting of crackers came to the notice of Delhi Police too and an FIR has been filed as firecrackers were burst outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence in north Delhi's Civil Lines by AAP workers to welcome him upon his release from jail, reported news agency PTI.