Video: Arvind Kejriwal Says He Will Resign As Delhi CM In 2 Days

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that he will resign as CM in 2 days he was addressing his supporters when he made the major announcement.

“Despite the court giving us bail, the case will continue. I spoke to my lawyers. Till the case does not end, I will not sit on the CMs seat. After two days, I am going to resign from the post of CM. I will not sit on the CM’s seat till the people elect me and send me to the seat again.” said Kejriwal as quoted by IE.

#WATCH | Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "... I am going to resign from the CM position after two days. I will not sit on the CM chair until the people give their verdict... I will go to every house and street and not sit on the CM chair till I get a verdict from the people..." pic.twitter.com/6f7eI7NVcN — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2024

