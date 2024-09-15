 Video: Arvind Kejriwal Says He Will Resign As Delhi CM In 2 Days
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that he will resign as CM in 2 days

Manas JoshiUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 12:35 PM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that he will resign as CM in 2 days he was addressing his supporters when he made the major announcement.

“Despite the court giving us bail, the case will continue. I spoke to my lawyers. Till the case does not end, I will not sit on the CMs seat. After two days, I am going to resign from the post of CM. I will not sit on the CM’s seat till the people elect me and send me to the seat again.” said Kejriwal as quoted by IE.

(This is a breaking news. More to follow shortly).

