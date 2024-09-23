Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP Of Conspiracy To Break Him, Vows Free Electricity For State; VIDEO

Arvind Kejriwal vows to provide free electricity in Haryana during his roadshow in Sirsa | X

Chandigarh: Sharpening his attack on the BJP government at Centre, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that they - meaning, the ruling BJP - wanted to break him in jail and make him join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after getting him arrested in a fake case.

They don’t know that I am from Haryana and that they can break anyone but not Haryana waley (ones from Haryana), the AAP national convenor Kejriwal said addressing gatherings during his road show held to campaign for party candidate at Dabwali town of Sirsa district of poll-bound Haryana.

Stating that they wanted to break him and repeatedly asked him to join BJP, NDA, he said that he did not break and after coming out of jail in Delhi's alleged liquor policy scam, he was before people.

Addressing the crowds of AAP supporters gathered during the road show, Kejriwal said they had put him in jail for five months in a false case though his only fault was that he was serving the people of Delhi honestly for 10 years. "There are only two states in the entire country, Delhi and Punjab, where 24 hours and free electricity is available. The most expensive electricity is available in Haryana. The public should tell whether the one providing free electricity is a thief or the one providing expensive electricity is a thief," he asked.

"The work that is being done in Delhi and Punjab today is not done by any government after 78 years of independence. Today 24 hours more free electricity is being provided in Delhi and Punjab. I will make electricity free in Haryana also. These parties are not going to do anything. People ask whether your government is being formed in Haryana. I say that no government is being formed in Haryana without us’’, Kejriwal held, adding that whatever government is formed in Haryana, it will be formed with the support of AAP.