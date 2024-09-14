PM Modi To Visit Jharkhand, Gujarat, & Odisha From September 15-17

PM Narendra Modi | X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jharkhand, Gujarat, and Odisha from September 15 to 17 and will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects.

About PM Modi's Visit To Jharkhand

According to the Prime Minister's Office, on September 15, the Prime Minister will travel to Jharkhand and will flag off the Tatanagar-Patna Vande Bharat train at Tatanagar Junction Railway Station, Jharkhand.

He will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various Railway Projects worth more than Rs 660 crores and also distribute sanction letters to 20 thousand Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) beneficiaries in Tatanagar, Jharkhand.

He will lay the foundation stone for the Madhupur Bye pass line in the Deoghar district and the Hazaribag Town Coaching Depot in the Hazaribag district of Jharkhand. After completion, the Madhupur Bypass line will facilitate in avoiding detention of trains on the Howrah-Delhi mainline and will also help in reducing travel time between Giridih and Jasidih and Hazaribag Town Coaching Depot will help in facilitating the maintenance of coaching stocks at this station.

"Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation Kurkura-Kanaroan doubling which is a part of the Bondamunda-Ranchi single line section and part of the Rourkela-Gomoh route via Ranchi, Muri and Chandrapura stations. The project will help in the increased mobility of Goods and Passenger traffic considerably. Apart from this, 04 Road under bridges (RUBs) shall also be dedicated to the nation for enhancing safety to common people. Prime Minister will flag off Six Vande Bharat trains," the PMO said.

In line with his commitment for Housing for All, PM Modi will distribute sanction letters to 20 thousand Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) beneficiaries from Jharkhand. He will release the 1st instalment of assistance to the beneficiaries. The prime minister will also participate in the Griha Pravesh celebrations of 46 thousand beneficiaries.

About PM Modi's Visit To Gujarat

Meanwhile, on September 16, the Prime Minister will interact with the beneficiaries of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in Gandhinagar. Thereafter he will inaugurate the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST) at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project and take a Metro ride from Section 1 Metro Station till GIFT City Metro Station.

"In Ahmedabad, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 8,000 crores," the PMO stated.

About RE-INVEST 2024 Programme

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate RE-INVEST 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The programme is poised to highlight India's impressive progress in renewable energy manufacturing and deployment. It will feature a two-and-a-half-day conference attracting delegates from around the world. Attendees will engage in a comprehensive program including the Chief Ministerial Plenary, CEO Roundtable, and specialised discussions on innovative financing, green hydrogen, and future energy solutions. Germany, Australia, Denmark and Norway are participating in the event as partner countries.

The state of Gujarat is the host state and the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh are participating as Partner States.

The Summit will honour the important contributors to India's remarkable achievement of over 200 GW of installed non-fossil fuel capacity. There will be an exhibition that will showcase cutting-edge innovations from public and private sector companies, start-ups, and major industry players. This exhibition will underscore India's commitment to a sustainable future.

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs. 8,000 crores in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

"Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of several key projects, including the quadrupling of the Samakhiali - Gandhidham and Gandhidham - Adipur railway lines, the development of iconic roads in AMC, Ahmedabad, and the construction of flyover bridges over Bakrol, Hathijan, Ramol, and Panjarpol Junction. He will inaugurate a 30 MW solar system. He will also inaugurate a 35 Megawatt BESS Solar PV Project at Kutch Lignite Thermal Power Station, Kutch, and 220 Kilovolt substations at Morbi and Rajkot," it added.

The Prime Minister will launch the Single Window IT System (SWITS) of the International Financial Services Centres Authority, designed to streamline financial services.

He will also sanction more than 30,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin and release the first instalment for these homes, as well as launch construction of houses under the PMAY Scheme.

He will also hand over to the beneficiaries of the state-completed houses under both the Urban and rural segments of the PMAY.

Further, he will also flag off India's first Vande Metro from Bhuj to Ahmedabad and several Vande Bharat trains, including on routes, Nagpur to Secunderabad, Kolhapur to Pune, Agra Cantt to Banaras, Durg to Visakhapatnam, Pune to Hubballi, and the first 20-coach Vande Bharat train from Varanasi to Delhi.

About PM Modi's Visit To Odisha

On 17th September, the Prime Minister will travel to Odisha and will interact with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban.

Thereafter he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various development projects worth more than Rs. 3800 crores in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

About The 'SUBHADRA' Scheme

The Prime Minister will also launch 'SUBHADRA', the flagship scheme of the Government of Odisha, in Bhubaneswar.

"It is the largest, single women-centric scheme and is expected to cover more than 1 crore women. Under the scheme, all eligible beneficiaries between the age of 21-60 years would receive Rs. 50,000/- over a period of 5 years between 2024-25 to 2028-29. An amount of Rs 10,000/- per annum in two equal instalments will be credited directly to the beneficiary's Aadhaar-enabled and DBT-enabled bank account. On this historic occasion, the Prime Minister would initiate the fund transfer into the bank accounts of more than 10 lakh women," the PMO said.

The Prime Minister will release the 1st installment of assistance to nearly 13 lakh beneficiaries under PMAY-G of around 14 states. The Griha Pravesh celebrations for 26 lakh beneficiaries of PMAY (Gramin and Urban) from across the country will be held during the programme.

PM Modi will hand over the keys of their house to PMAY (Gramin and Urban) beneficiaries. He will also launch the Awaas+ 2024 App, for a survey of additional households for PMAY-G.

Further, the Prime Minister will launch the Operational Guidelines of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0.