Gujarat Tragedy: 8 People Drown In Gandhinagar's Meshwo River During Ganesh Visarjan; PM Modi Expresses Grief At Loss Of Lives; Visuals Surface

 Gujarat Tragedy: 8 People Drown In Gandhinagar's Meshwo River During Ganesh Visarjan; PM Modi Expresses Grief At Loss Of Lives
Gujarat Tragedy: 8 People Drown In Gandhinagar's Meshwo River During Ganesh Visarjan; PM Modi Expresses Grief At Loss Of Lives

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply saddened by the news of the loss of life in the drowning incident in Dehgam taluk of Gujarat. My condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy."

ANIUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 11:52 AM IST
article-image

Gandhinagar: Eight people drowned while bathing in the Meshwo river in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Friday, an official said. The incident took place in Vasna Sogathi village.

Statement Of Deupty SP, Gandhinagar DT Gohil

According to Deputy SP, Gandhinagar DT Gohil, "There is Vasna Sogathi village in the Dehgam tehsil. Nine youth from the village came to the dam on Meshwo River at noon. They were bathing here and the idol of Lord Ganesh also came for Visarjan ... Out of those 9 people, one was drowning while bathing. So, other people also came to save him...Till now, we have recovered 8 bodies from here. An eyewitness has said that only 8 people drowned. So accordingly, we have recovered all the bodies...Still, the teams of SDRF and NDRF are deployed here to ensure that anyone else is not missing in this area..."

article-image

Speaking on the rescue efforts, NDRF Team Commander Lakhan Raghuvanshi said, "The Gandhinagar NDRF team is actively engaged in the operation. We have recovered eight bodies, and according to local reports, one person remains unaccounted for. Our divers are working tirelessly to conduct the rescue operation, with both NDRF and SDRF teams involved."

PM Modi Expresses Grief At The Loss Of Lives

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the loss of lives in the drowning incident in Gandhinagar.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply saddened by the news of the loss of life in the drowning incident in Dehgam taluk of Gujarat. My condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy."

